Married Mom Accused Of Having Sex With Two Underage Boys At Hotel

A married Minnesota mother of two is accused of having sex with two underage boys at the same time at a hotel last month.

Allison Leigh Schardin, 38, of Blaine, was charged with third-degree and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct last Thursday (February 1), a criminal complaint obtained by the Star Tribune states. Schardin was on a "staycation" with her family at the same hotel as a Colorado boys hockey team in town for a tournament on January 14.

Schardin reportedly met the two 15-year-old boys in a hotel hot tub and told them she and her husband were having marital problems. The 38-year-old then reportedly sent a Snapchat message to one of the boys claiming she and her husband just had a fight and that she wanted to come to the teen's room.