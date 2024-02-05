Married Mom Accused Of Having Sex With Two Underage Boys At Hotel
By Jason Hall
February 5, 2024
A married Minnesota mother of two is accused of having sex with two underage boys at the same time at a hotel last month.
Allison Leigh Schardin, 38, of Blaine, was charged with third-degree and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct last Thursday (February 1), a criminal complaint obtained by the Star Tribune states. Schardin was on a "staycation" with her family at the same hotel as a Colorado boys hockey team in town for a tournament on January 14.
Schardin reportedly met the two 15-year-old boys in a hotel hot tub and told them she and her husband were having marital problems. The 38-year-old then reportedly sent a Snapchat message to one of the boys claiming she and her husband just had a fight and that she wanted to come to the teen's room.
The 38-year-old asked how old they were and acknowledged that they were young enough to be her kids, the Pioneer Press reports. Schardin then allegedly began talking about "sex and stuff" and asked the teens how sexually active they were before getting into bed with the two boys, at which point she began performing sexual acts while a third watched and asked the minors to perform sexual acts on her.
The boys claimed they felt pressured and eventually asked Schardin to leave. Schardin later reportedly showed up to the boys' hockey game and texted them after they returned home to Colorado, according to police.
The mother of two was arrested and admitted to kissing and having sexual contact with the boys while speaking with police. She also claimed to have asked the teens for a condom, but "claimed she wasn't going to go through with it," the complaint states.