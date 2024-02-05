Nebraska Restaurant Named The 'One Place You Must Eat' In The State

Have you ever ordered a meal at the "one place you must eat" in Nebraska?

According LoveFood, there is one eatery in each state known for being the best around. Whether it be the quality of the food, interesting menu items, or a unique atmosphere, something about this place keeps customers raving at such a rate, that it is now a must try spot! If you've been searching for your next one-of-a-kind dining experience, look no further than this amazing restaurant.

Per the list, the one restaurant you must try in Nebraska is Yoshitomo located in Omaha. LoveFood praised this restaurant for providing a unique experience to guests, and even better cuisine.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the one must-try restaurant in the entire state:

"Chef David Utterback is Nebraska's first James Beard finalist, nominated for Best Chef: Midwest 2023. His sushi restaurant Yoshitomo offers a menu of creative small plates and receives rave reviews from diners, who say there is nothing else like it in the whole of Nebraska. Expect dishes like this Hokkaido scallop with whipped tofu, finger lime and spruce tips, and shrimp Konbujime with Mexican cream, tobiko and trout roe."

For a continued list of the one place you must each in each state visit lovefood.com.