Rain Records Shattered As Atmospheric River Continues To Soak California

A second atmospheric river continues to drench Southern California with nearly half a year's worth of rain in just a few days. On Sunday (February 4), Los Angeles saw 4.1 inches of rain, shattering the previous record of 2.55 inches, which was set in 1927.

The heavy rain is expected to continue, with more than 14 million people under alerts for dangerous weather conditions.

The National Weather Service said that the massive, slow-moving storm could dump an additional five to eight inches of rain across the region, causing life-threatening floods and mudslides.

"Additional rainfall totals generally between 5-8" will be possible, which will bring 48-hour totals as high as 8-14" for some locations. Increasingly saturated conditions and ongoing flooding will be further exacerbated by this additional rainfall, continuing the threat for life-threatening, locally catastrophic flash, urban, and small stream flooding, as well as a threat for debris flows and mudslides," the National Weather Service said.

In higher elevations, the storm is creating blizzard conditions with several feet of snow and high winds.

"Very heavy mountain snows will continue for higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada, generally above 5000 feet, with storm total snowfall of several feet expected. Snowfall rates of 2-3"/hr and gusty winds upwards of 60 mph will keep travel dangerous to impossible due to whiteout conditions. Moisture from the system will also continue to spread further inland, bringing heavy higher-elevation snow to the regional mountain ranges of the Central Great Basin of Nevada northeastward into portions of the Northern Rockies of Idaho and Wyoming Monday and into the Four Corners region Tuesday."