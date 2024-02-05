WATCH: 'Major' Mudslides Crash Through California Homes Amid Powerful Storm
By Logan DeLoye
Southern California continues to be battered with heavy wind and rain as hazardous mudslides destroy homes throughout the region.
According to KTLA, multiple communities were ravaged by the latest storm with mudslide debris tearing apart entire towns. A handful of homes across Beverly Crest were damaged as a mudslide moved through the neighborhood early Monday morning (February 5). The devastation was so extreme that residents were forced to evacuate their homes, leaving them stranded. The Los Angeles Fire Department sent out a news alert shortly after the incident occurred assuring locals that no one was trapped in the debris.
“Firefighters assisted stranded residents from seven homes evacuate, including six adults and nine children. No one was trapped."
Meanwhile Beverly Glen residents awoke in the middle of the night to a rumbling sound as a slope collapsed beside a few houses, again spurring evacuations. As of this morning, debris covered the roads and a few wood planks is all that remained of some homes.
A few houses were red-tagged in Studio City as a result of the unrelenting mudslides, causing the properties to be deemed "uninhabitable" by officials. Over in Baldwin Hills, local Dion Peronneau told KTLA that her family tried to take precaution to prevent the weather from destroying their home with little to no prevail.
"We put chairs up as if that was really going to stop the mud from breaking the glass. The next thing we saw was that it took the whole sliding door off."
Multiple cars were damaged and overtaken by debris-ridden mudslides that flowed through La Habra and Sherman Oaks as residents attempted to clear out rainwater pathways in the mud. Flood watches and flood warnings remain in effect across the southern half of The Golden State as harsh conditions proceed.