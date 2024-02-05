Russell Spencer Shares Plans For Block Entertainment's 20th Anniversary
By Tony M. Centeno
February 5, 2024
In 2004, Russell "Block" Spencer launched one of the most influential record labels to come out of Atlanta, Block Entertainment. Spencer and his team went on to introduce rap fans to artists like Jeezy and Yung Joc and other memorable artists. Two decades later, the veteran music executive remains dedicated to discovering and developing fresh talent as he celebrates his label's 20th year in the music business.
"It's a blessing," Block tells iHeartRadio. "When I first started, I actually came in because I really wanted to do a group called Boyz N da Hood, and it kept going to Young Jeezy, to Rick Ross, to Gorilla Zoe, Ciara, on and on. So it really was a blessing man to last thing long."
Spencer had been moving up in the music industry way before he teamed up with Andrew "Gotti" Couser to launch Block Ent. He began to put in groundwork with L.A. artists 2Pac and the Outlawz, who treated him like family. Later on, he built his reputation at other respected labels like Noontime Records in Atlanta and the Houston-based Suave Records a.k.a Suave House.
During his time at Suave House, Block brought Rick Ross to founder Tony Draper, who gave Rozay his first record deal. Spencer eventually made his way back to Georgia where he connected with Jazze Pha and created Sho'Nuff Records. From there, he discovered artists like Ciara and worked to create his dream rap group Boyz N da Hood.
The Atlanta-based group consisted of Jeezy, Jody Breeze, Gorilla Zoe, Big Gee, and Big Duke. Boyz N da Hood made its grand debut in 2005 with its self-titled debut after Block teamed up with Diddy for a joint deal under Bad Boy South. Diddy and Spencer served as executive producers of the group's first album and its sophomore release Back Up n Da Chevy, which dropped two years later. Boyz N da Hood disbanded shortly after its second album.
Despite the group's ultimate demise, Spencer continued to develop Gorilla Zoe along with other talented artists like Yung Joc. Nearly two decades later, the seasoned executive is currently working with a new generation of artists like Mississippi-born rapper J. Lock, Georgia artist 2Haard, Jamaican artist Chris Kelly and Atlanta's BBA Trigga.
Block has a few ways he plans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the label. He aims to continue finding talent at select colleges for his joint venture with Human Re Sources called "The HBCU Mixtape Tour." With the help of industry veterans like J. Erving and DJ Greg Street, Spencer wants to scout for talented aspiring artists from prominent HBCUs across the country and teach them everything there is to know about the business.
"We kind of want to give back and want to build something inside of something," Block says. "We want to go inside the HBCU school, help be an incubator inside those schools to find an artists in there, build them, record them, promote them, market them and put them out."
Block would also love to see Boyz N da Hood reunite in 2024. His ideal plan would be to bring the OG's members of the group back together for an event along with the artists he originally wanted to include in the group: T.I., Trick Daddy, Sean Paul of Youngbloodz and Jody Breeze.
"I would bring all the artists that ever did records with 'em and even bring the artists that I started out with first," Block shares. "T.I., Sean Paul of Youngbloodz, Trick Daddy, because all that was the beginning of Boyz N da Hood when I was making it."
As of this report, there's nothing set in stone, but there's definitely some interest in a reunion. Spencer still has a great relationship with all the members and has already been in touch with the aforementioned artists including Big Duke and Sean Paul. He also believes T.I. would be down for the cause as well.
In addition to helping artists advance, Spencer also wants to uplift other executives in the music industry. His goal is to convert the record label into a consulting/management company. "I want to focus on new executives," he explains. "I would like to branch out and help build new executives that really don't know exactly how the game is played. I want to focus more on the new executive than an artist per se. That’s the future of Block Entertainment – management."