Russell Spencer Shares Plans For Block Entertainment's 20th Anniversary

Block has a few ways he plans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the label. He aims to continue finding talent at select colleges for his joint venture with Human Re Sources called "The HBCU Mixtape Tour." With the help of industry veterans like J. Erving and DJ Greg Street, Spencer wants to scout for talented aspiring artists from prominent HBCUs across the country and teach them everything there is to know about the business.



"We kind of want to give back and want to build something inside of something," Block says. "We want to go inside the HBCU school, help be an incubator inside those schools to find an artists in there, build them, record them, promote them, market them and put them out."



Block would also love to see Boyz N da Hood reunite in 2024. His ideal plan would be to bring the OG's members of the group back together for an event along with the artists he originally wanted to include in the group: T.I., Trick Daddy, Sean Paul of Youngbloodz and Jody Breeze.



"I would bring all the artists that ever did records with 'em and even bring the artists that I started out with first," Block shares. "T.I., Sean Paul of Youngbloodz, Trick Daddy, because all that was the beginning of Boyz N da Hood when I was making it."



As of this report, there's nothing set in stone, but there's definitely some interest in a reunion. Spencer still has a great relationship with all the members and has already been in touch with the aforementioned artists including Big Duke and Sean Paul. He also believes T.I. would be down for the cause as well.



In addition to helping artists advance, Spencer also wants to uplift other executives in the music industry. His goal is to convert the record label into a consulting/management company. "I want to focus on new executives," he explains. "I would like to branch out and help build new executives that really don't know exactly how the game is played. I want to focus more on the new executive than an artist per se. That’s the future of Block Entertainment – management."