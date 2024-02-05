Video Shows Former Adult Film Star Lisa Ann Getting Arrested At Comedy Show
By Jason Hall
February 5, 2024
A video shared online shows former adult film actress Lisa Ann getting arrested and dragged out of comedian Matt Rife's show at Radio City Music Hall Sunday (February 4) night.
Ann, 51, shared the clip of herself in handcuffs while being escorted out by New York Police Department officers and insisted that the situation was "not a bit." The retired actress claimed she was accused of using her phone during the show.
“I did nothing wrong! I didn’t touch my phone! I wanted to see Matt Rife because he’s a friend of mine…and I go to jail,” Ann said in the video while being detained.
So I was dragged out of @mattrife show tonight in handcuffs, stating I was using my phone. I had not used my phone. I was just enjoying the show. 45 minutes in handcuffs, sent to an ambulance and released. Meanwhile I missed the show I was so looking forward to. https://t.co/MWKHbjrvOR— Lisa Ann (@thereallisaann) February 5, 2024
"So I was dragged out of @mattrife show tonight in handcuffs, stating I was using my phone. I had not used my phone. I was just enjoying the show. 45 minutes in handcuffs, sent to an ambulance and released. Meanwhile I missed the show I was so looking forward to," Ann wrote on her X account as part of an explanation for the previously shared clip.
Ann gained national attention for parodying then-Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin during the 2008 election, as well as multiple ventures outside the adult industry. Rife, 28, has had a polarizing recent rise to stardom, amassing a large following on TikTok, but garnering criticism for his material, which included making jokes about domestic violence in his recent Netflix special.