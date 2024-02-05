Video Shows Former Adult Film Star Lisa Ann Getting Arrested At Comedy Show

A video shared online shows former adult film actress Lisa Ann getting arrested and dragged out of comedian Matt Rife's show at Radio City Music Hall Sunday (February 4) night.

Ann, 51, shared the clip of herself in handcuffs while being escorted out by New York Police Department officers and insisted that the situation was "not a bit." The retired actress claimed she was accused of using her phone during the show.

“I did nothing wrong! I didn’t touch my phone! I wanted to see Matt Rife because he’s a friend of mine…and I go to jail,” Ann said in the video while being detained.