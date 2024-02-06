Four People Rescued After Getting Trapped By Avalanche Near Las Vegas

By Bill Galluccio

February 6, 2024

Backcountry skiers climbing down into the Y-Not Couloir in the Wasatch Mountains
Photo: Lee Cohen / Corbis Documentary / Getty Images

Four people were rescued on Monday (February 5) after getting trapped by an avalanche at Lee Canyon in Nevada. Lee Canyon is about 35 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

The avalanche occurred around 1:20 p.m. on Monday as the area was getting clobbered with heavy snow from the atmospheric river soaking southern California. Lee Canyon shut down the ski lifts and closed the resort, ordering all guests to head home.

The ski resort recorded nearly a foot of snow over the last 24 hours, with more snow in the forecast on Tuesday.

Lee Canyon's ski patrol and mountain operations teams located one person who was treated at the scene and released. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that it dispatched search and rescue teams, which located four people who were trapped on the mountain.

No information was provided about their condition.

A group of snowboarders captured the terrifying moment the avalanche struck.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE

