Ohio Eatery Named Among America's '25 Best Old-School Italian Restaurants'

You don't have to hop on a plane and jet away halfway across the world to sample incredible Italian food. America is filled with restaurants that have stood the test of time to dish out delicious and authentic Italian cuisine, including here in Ohio.

According to a list of the "25 best old-school Italian restaurants" compiled by 24/7 Tempo, one eatery in Ohio serves some must-try Italian cuisine that is sure to please any foodie. Located in Cleveland's Little Italy, Guarino's dates back over a century and has been plating up dishes harkening back to the original owner's time growing up in Italy before immigrating to America.

Guarino's is located at 12309 Mayfield Road.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Said to be not just the oldest Italian restaurant in Cleveland but the city's oldest continuously operating restaurant of any kind, Guarino's had its beginnings in 1898, when Vincenzo Guarino, an immigrant from Sicily, bought a pool room and tavern on the site. It evolved into a restaurant around 1918, after his wife started cooking Italian dishes for the customers. Vincenzo's son, Sam, took over the business in 1954, with Sam's wife and a family friend, Nancy Phillips assuming ownership in 1987. Today, Nancy's son Scott now oversees the place and its menu of fried mozzarella, prosciutto-wrapped shrimp, pasta primavera, gnocchi with pesto, chicken or veal Marsala, and suchlike."

