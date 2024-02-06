Pennsylvanians Warned To Throw Away These Contaminated Products Immediately

Rizo Lopez Foods, Inc. recalled a handful of Rizo Brothers California Creamery cheese, yogurt, and sour cream products on Monday (February 5).

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, these dairy products: "have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems."

Healthy individuals who consume these products could experience stomach pain, stiffness, diarrhea, headache, and nausea.

Contaminated Rizo Brothers California Creamery cheese, yogurt, and sour cream products sold under brand names "Tio Francisco, Don Francisco, Rizo Bros, Rio Grande, Food City, El Huache, La Ordena, San Carlos, Campesino, Santa Maria, Dos Ranchitos, Casa Cardenas, and 365 Whole Foods Market" were distributed to retailers nationwide, including grocery stores across Pennsylvania.

365 Whole Milk Ricotta Cheese, Food City Cojita Enchilada, and Tio Francisco Blanco Sauve, are just a few of many products possibly contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

For photos of each product, and to view the full list of contaminated products visit FDA.gov. Individuals who recently purchased any of these products should dispose of them immediately. If you become ill as a result of consuming a contaminated product sold by Rizo Lopez Foods, Inc., you should contact your healthcare provider to seek treatment.