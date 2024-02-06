ScHoolboy Q Previews Two New Songs Ahead Of New Album
By Tony M. Centeno
February 6, 2024
ScHoolboy Q has shared two new songs from his upcoming album, but there's a catch.
On Tuesday, February 6, the TDE signee posted a pair of tracks from his forthcoming album Blue Lips. The first record is "Bank n Love" featuring Devin Malik, which has Groovy Q spitting gritty bars in a fresh flow. In the visuals, Q dances around someone holding the title of his new album while vintage footage from his childhood flashes throughout the video. The second video is for his song "Bluesides," and it's a little more artistic than his other visuals.
Fans were blessed with the two songs, but they won't be around for long. The songs will only remain online for the rest of the day until they expire at midnight tonight. Their 24-hour debut comes not long after ScHoolboy Q announced the plans for his new album. Last week, Q delivered a trailer for the album which revealed the official tracklist. So far, no features have been confirmed, but that could change over the next few weeks.
"Blueslides" and "Back n Love" are the first songs Q has shared since he delivered "Soccer Dad" back in 2022. Prior to that, ScHoolboy Q hadn't released solo music since his 2019 album CrasH Talk. Afterward, the California native only appeared on collaborations with Larry June, Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, The Alchemist, REASON, Black Thought, and Gorillaz.
Watch ScHoolboy Q's new videos before they disappear!