ScHoolboy Q Previews Two New Songs Ahead Of New Album

Fans were blessed with the two songs, but they won't be around for long. The songs will only remain online for the rest of the day until they expire at midnight tonight. Their 24-hour debut comes not long after ScHoolboy Q announced the plans for his new album. Last week, Q delivered a trailer for the album which revealed the official tracklist. So far, no features have been confirmed, but that could change over the next few weeks.



"Blueslides" and "Back n Love" are the first songs Q has shared since he delivered "Soccer Dad" back in 2022. Prior to that, ScHoolboy Q hadn't released solo music since his 2019 album CrasH Talk. Afterward, the California native only appeared on collaborations with Larry June, Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, The Alchemist, REASON, Black Thought, and Gorillaz.



Watch ScHoolboy Q's new videos before they disappear!