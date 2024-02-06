The Best Public High School In Florida Has Been Revealed

Deciding on which high school to send your children can be a tough decision. Parents have to weigh many factors, including teacher-to-student ratio, education quality, available college preparation courses, extracurricular activities, location, and much more. Many adult Americans also have a fondness for their high schools and would love to see whether they're thriving or not.

That's why Niche revealed their 2024 rankings of every state's best high schools. Analysts determined their rankings "based on rigorous analysis of academic and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education along with test scores, college data, and ratings collected from millions of Niche users."

Rising Leaders Academy was crowned Florida's top public high school! The institution scored an overall A+ rating on Niche with high marks in academics, college prep, teachers, food, administration, and more.

Pine View School, which was named the Sunshine State's No. 1 public high school in 2023, was the runner-up in this year's rankings.

Here are the Top 10 public high schools in Florida, according to Niche:

Rising Leaders Academy (Panama City) Pine View School (Osprey) A.D. Henderson University School & FAU High School (Boca Raton) Alexander W. Dreyfoos Jr. School of the Arts (West Palm Beach) School for Advanced Studies - Homestead (Homestead) NeoCity Academy (Kissimmee) Stanton College Preparatory (Jacksonville) School for Advanced Studies - Wolfson (Miami) Suncoast Community High School (Riviera Beach) The College Academy at Broward College (Davie)

Check out the full rundown on Niche's website.