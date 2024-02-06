Tiger Woods Teases Big Announcement In Cryptic Post

Tiger Woods appeared to tease a big announcement on his social media accounts Tuesday (February 6) morning.

The 15-time major champion shared a close-up photo of his face with the caption, "The vision remains the same. 2.12.24." There's no confirmation about what the cryptic post was referring to, but the date included would fall on the week of the upcoming Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles., where Woods is expected to return to action, having been limited in 2023 amid his recovery from a life-threatening car accident in 2021.

The post also comes one month after Woods announced his surprising split with longtime endorser Nike Golf on January 8.