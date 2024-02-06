Tiger Woods Teases Big Announcement In Cryptic Post
By Jason Hall
February 6, 2024
Tiger Woods appeared to tease a big announcement on his social media accounts Tuesday (February 6) morning.
The 15-time major champion shared a close-up photo of his face with the caption, "The vision remains the same. 2.12.24." There's no confirmation about what the cryptic post was referring to, but the date included would fall on the week of the upcoming Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles., where Woods is expected to return to action, having been limited in 2023 amid his recovery from a life-threatening car accident in 2021.
The post also comes one month after Woods announced his surprising split with longtime endorser Nike Golf on January 8.
The vision remains the same. 2.12.24 pic.twitter.com/nWtlEUk8LN— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) February 6, 2024
“Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world,” Woods said at the time. “The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever. Phil Knight’s passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way. People will ask if there is another chapter. Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA!”
Woods, widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential golfers of all-time, signed multiple deals with Nike during his professional career, which included a 10-year, $200 million extension in 2013. The 15-time major champion has his own brand of apparel and footwear released by Nike, however, has been wearing FootJoy shoes since the 2021 accident.
Woods also signed a clubs with TaylorMade and ball deal with Bridgestone after Nike ceased its production of golf equipment in 2016.