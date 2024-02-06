Update Colts Owner Jim Irsay After Serious Health Scare

Officers unsuccessfully attempted to wake Irsay by sternum rub before administering one dose of Narcan -- commonly used to revive victims who have overdosed on opiates -- which "he responded slightly" to. Paramedics then arrived at the home to perform "livesaving (sic) efforts" before the 64-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital in an ambulance.

A caretaker provided the medications Irsay was taking to responding Carmel Police officers, though the department said "it is unknown what Mr. Irsay had ingested prior to our arrival" in the documents obtained by TMZ Sports.

Earlier this month, Irsay revealed that he is receiving treatment for a severe respiratory illness, which led to his band canceling a scheduled gig this week, team officials confirmed in a statement obtained by the Associated Press.

“He is receiving excellent care and looks forward to returning to the stage as soon as possible,” the Colts said via the AP. “We’ll have no additional information at this time, and we ask that you respect the privacy of Jim and his family as he recovers.”

Irsay was scheduled to perform with The Jim Irsay Band in Los Angeles as part of his Jim Irsay Collection tour stop, which showcases unique sports memorabilia, musical instruments and other pop culture items collected by the billionaire. The announcement came three days after the Colts were eliminated from playoff contention following a 23-19 loss to the Houston Texans at LucasOil Stadium to conclude their 2023 season.

Irsay initially took over the Colts' day-to-day operations after his father, Robert, suffered a stroke in 1995 and won a legal battle with his stepmother, Nancy, to retain ownership of the franchise following his father's death in 1997. Robert Irsay initially purchased the Los Angeles Rams and swapped the then-Baltimore Colts with the late Carroll Rosenbloom, at which point Jim worked as a ballboy during Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Johnny Unitas' playing career. Jim Irsay became the NFL's youngest general manager at the age of 25 following the team's relocation from Baltimore to Indianapolis in 1984.

The Colts have won one Super Bowl and two AFC titles, both of which came during Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning's 13 seasons at quarterback, since Irsay took over as team owner.