What Celine Dion Thought Of Taylor Swift 'Snubbing' Her At The Grammys

Celine Dion surprised fans at the 2024 Grammys on Sunday night (February 4th) by showing up to present the final award of the night. Her appearance came amid her battle with Stiff Person syndrome, a rare and incurable neurological disorder that prompted her to step away from performing.

After Dion announced that Taylor Swift had won the Grammy for Album of the Year, fans were outraged as Swift simply took the award from the legendary singer without acknowledging her. Now, an insider has shared how Dion felt about the moment.

“I don’t think Céline cared and they talked backstage afterwards. But Céline was just gracious and happy to be there,” the insider told Page Six on Tuesday, February 6th. “Of course, the right thing would have been for Taylor to acknowledge her, like Adele did years ago," referring to Adele hugging Dion and making a worshipping hand gesture when she won the Grammy for Song of the Year in 2017.

“She wanted to show everyone that she’s doing alright,” the insider continued. “She has good days and bad days … it’s a painful disease, but it’s not a death sentence. She’s clearly capable of doing things and she wanted to show everyone that she’s back. She looked fantastic. The hope is that she will be able to perform.”

Shortly after the Grammys ended, a photo showing Dion and Swift hugging backstage shut down fans' outrage. To see more Grammy moments you missed on Sunday night (February 4th), check out the 2024 Grammy Awards: Catch Up On The Backstage Moments You Didn't See On TV.