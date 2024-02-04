Celine Dion Makes Surprise Grammys Appearance Amid Health Battle
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 5, 2024
Celine Dion made a surprise appearance at the end of the 2024 Grammy Awards! During Sunday night's (February 4th) awards show, the iconic vocalist came out on stage to present the award for Album of the Year, which was won by Taylor Swift for her album Midnights.
The appearance comes amid Dion's battle with a rare neurological disorder called Stiff Person Syndrome and shocked fans as her attendance at the 66th annual Grammy Awards wasn't previously announced. It also marked Dion's first public appearance in several months.
Dion's appearance comes shortly after the announcement that she will be releasing an intimate documentary about her struggles with Stiff Person Syndrome. Last week, Amazon MGM Studio announced I Am: Celine Dion, a feature-length documentary that will stream worldwide on Amazon Prime Video.
"This intimate exploration takes viewers on a journey inside Celine's past and present as she reveals her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) and the lengths she has gone to continue performing for her beloved and loyal fans," a press release shared. In 2022, the Canadian singer revealed to her fans that she had been diagnosed with the incredibly rare and incurable neurological disorder.