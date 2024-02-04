Celine Dion made a surprise appearance at the end of the 2024 Grammy Awards! During Sunday night's (February 4th) awards show, the iconic vocalist came out on stage to present the award for Album of the Year, which was won by Taylor Swift for her album Midnights.

The appearance comes amid Dion's battle with a rare neurological disorder called Stiff Person Syndrome and shocked fans as her attendance at the 66th annual Grammy Awards wasn't previously announced. It also marked Dion's first public appearance in several months.