Jon Bon Jovi To Open A Honky Tonk In Nashville This Year

Jon Bon Jovi was revealed as the next powerhouse artist set to open his own honky tonk on Lower Broadway in Downtown Nashville, Tennessee. The rocker’s upcoming venue is reportedly aimed to open this spring; however, the exact date has not yet been announced as of publication time.

Big Plan Holdings confirmed on Wednesday (February 7) that the investment group will partner with Bon Jovi to open JBJ’s Nashville at 405 Broadway, formerly Merchant’s restaurant. Per DPR Construction, 405 Broadway will be a five-story, 35,000-square-foot honky tonk, slated to include “two outdoor rooftop decks, multiple stages and a full commercial kitchen.” The venue is set to blend “seamlessly” into the Historic District on Nashville’s Lower Broadway.