Jon Bon Jovi To Open A Honky Tonk In Nashville This Year
By Kelly Fisher
February 7, 2024
Jon Bon Jovi was revealed as the next powerhouse artist set to open his own honky tonk on Lower Broadway in Downtown Nashville, Tennessee. The rocker’s upcoming venue is reportedly aimed to open this spring; however, the exact date has not yet been announced as of publication time.
Big Plan Holdings confirmed on Wednesday (February 7) that the investment group will partner with Bon Jovi to open JBJ’s Nashville at 405 Broadway, formerly Merchant’s restaurant. Per DPR Construction, 405 Broadway will be a five-story, 35,000-square-foot honky tonk, slated to include “two outdoor rooftop decks, multiple stages and a full commercial kitchen.” The venue is set to blend “seamlessly” into the Historic District on Nashville’s Lower Broadway.
“We’re looking forward to having a place in Nashville that we call home,” Bon Jovi said in a statement, per Rolling Stone. “We have had wondergul times in Nashville recording several albums and working with some of th finest people in all the music business. I can’t wait to toast all of Broadway and get to know our neighbors.”
Bon Jovi is the latest artist to open a venue on Lower Broadway, joining a growing list of largely country music stars. Other artists whose honky tonks line the famous street in Downtown Nashville include Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean and more. Eric Church and Luke Combs are also set to open venues in Downtown Nashville. Old Dominion recently unveiled plans for a bar in Nashville’s Midtown neighborhood.