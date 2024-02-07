Michigan Restaurant Serves The Absolute 'Best Pizza' In The Entire State

Few things satisfy the soul more than a greasy, perfectly crisp pepperoni pizza with a side of garlic knots. For some, it's all about the toppings. For others, a good pie review revolves around the crust. But why choose when this Michigan staple gets everything right?

America: a nation divided by two types of pizza lovers.

One that desires the crust to deliver a crunch with each bite, and the other that prefers their pizza more soupy than sliced. And it doesn't end there. The debate continues between those who prefer triangle slices over square slices and vice versa.

The question is, where does your allegiance lie?

Do you morals align more with thin-crust, square, or a stuffed-crust deep-dish triangle (or perhaps another combination)? At the end of the day, it's just a blessing to have options. While many restaurants offer delicious pizza to hungry customers day in and day out, only one serves the best pizza in town!

According to an updated list compiled by LoveFood, the best pizza in Michigan is served at Supino Pizzeria in Detroit.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about why this particular pizza stands out from all the rest:

"Consistently good, New York–style, soft and thin pizza is what you get at Supino Pizzeria in Detroit. It has eight red sauce and five white sauce options, plenty of appetizers (including meatballs), and two desserts: cannoli and panna cotta. One of this cozy restaurant's most popular pizzas is the Supino, with roasted garlic, black olives, chili oil, ricotta, and mozzarella, and there are regular specials available. The restaurant's location in Eastern Market is temporarily closed due to a fire, but the New Center branch is open seven days a week."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the best pizzas across the country, visit lovefood.com.