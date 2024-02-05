Michigan Restaurant Named The 'One Place You Must Eat' In The State

Have you ever ordered a meal at the "one place you must eat" in Michigan?

According LoveFood, there is one eatery in each state known for being the best around. Whether it be the quality of the food, interesting menu items, or a unique atmosphere, something about this place keeps customers raving at such a rate, that it is now a must try spot! If you've been searching for your next one-of-a-kind dining experience, look no further than this amazing restaurant.

Per the list, the one restaurant you must try in Michigan is Al Ameer located in Dearborn. LoveFood praised this high-quality restaurant for providing a unique experience to guests, and serving even better cuisine.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the one must-try restaurant in the entire state:

"The first Michigan restaurant to receive James Beard America's Classics Award, Al Ameer has been serving consistently exceptional and authentic Middle Eastern dishes since it opened in 1989. The family-run restaurant also features an in-house butchery and now has two other locations in the area. The Lebanese weekend brunch is a real highlight too."

For a continued list of the one place you must each in each state visit lovefood.com.