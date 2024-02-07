North Carolina City Among The Best Riverfront Towns To Visit In America

You don't have to travel to the coast to enjoy some time in beautiful towns along the water. With millions of miles of rivers around the country, there are plenty of opportunities to explore cities nestled up among the flowing streams, offering both exciting and peaceful visits paired with beautiful views.

Explore.com compiled a list of the best riverfront towns in America that are worth visiting, from bustling hubs like New Orleans to low-key but beautiful spots like Augusta, Kentucky. One North Carolina city even managed to find a spot on the list: Asheville.

According to the site, this gorgeous town is next to the French Broad River, which lends itself to not only fun outdoor activities but to the city's reputation as a craft brewing capital. Here's what the site had to say about Asheville:

"Hopheads have long been flocking to Asheville, which has more breweries than any other American city. But they may not realize that they have Asheville's French Broad River, one of the oldest rivers on the planet, to thank for the city's delicious beer. The river's water is very clean and has the perfect pH level needed for brewing beer. For a taste of what all the fuss is about, check out Wedge Brewing Company, located in the city's River Arts District alongside the French Broad River. The arts district, housed in former empty warehouses, is now the city's 2-mile epicenter for art, all with stunning views of the river. More than 200 artists have studios here and take creative inspiration from the French Broad River. Asheville visitors can also see the French Broad River firsthand through tons of outdoor activities, like tubing, canoeing, fishing, whitewater rafting, kayaking, and stand-up paddleboarding."

Check out explore.com to read up on the best riverfront towns to visit around the country. You can also see our previous coverage of the North Carolina town named among the South's best river towns to retire.