Ohio City Crowned One Of The Best Riverfront Towns To Visit In America

You don't have to travel to the coast to enjoy some time in beautiful towns along the water. With millions of miles of rivers around the country, there are plenty of opportunities to explore cities nestled up among the flowing streams, offering both exciting and peaceful visits paired with beautiful views.

Explore.com compiled a list of the best riverfront towns in America that are worth visiting, from bustling hubs like New Orleans to low-key but beautiful spots like Augusta, Kentucky. One Ohio city even managed to find a spot on the list: Cincinnati.

According to the site, this city has a storied past and even has an important connection to the Underground Railroad. Here's what the site had to say about Cincinnati:

"Today, we think of Cincinnati as a booming city that's the perfect place to catch a ball game, dig into a steaming bowl of chili, and enjoy a taste of Germany across the pond, which is also why it's quickly becoming a top tourist attraction in the Midwest. However, the city got its start due to the Ohio River, which, due to trade and the invention of steamboats, helped propel Cincinnati into the future starting in the 1850s. Many of the city's attractions are just a stone's throw from the river, which runs through the southern part of Cincinnati. One includes the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, a museum focused on the history of the Underground Railroad. Cincinnati's particular location even played a role in the Underground Railroad — once enslaved people crossed the Ohio River into the North, they were known to be free."

Check out explore.com to read up on the best riverfront towns to visit around the country.