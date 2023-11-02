Popular Ohio Destination Named The 'Most Beautiful Place' In The State

No matter where you go in America, you are sure to find beautiful landscapes and gorgeous views, from natural landmarks and popular national parks like the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone to forests in the Appalachian Mountains stretching for hundreds of miles across several states.

Condé Nast Traveler polled its Facebook followers to determine the "most beautiful" places around the country, compiling a list of the "must-see, must-visit" spot in every state.

According to the site, the most beautiful place in Ohio is Hocking Hills State Park, a popular destination for lovers of the outdoors. The Hocking Hills region, around Logan, was also previously named the most romantic getaway in the state that is perfect for a quick trip for you and your partner. If you're looking for something even more interesting, the area is home to the strangest museum in Ohio.

Here's what makes Hocking Hills State Park a stunning place to visit:

"Located in southeastern Ohio, Hocking Hills State Park is a beautiful conglomerate of waterfalls, caves, hiking trails, and lakes. You can find outdoor activities here in every season: hiking in spring, boating in summer, leaf peeping in autumn, and ice fishing in winter."

