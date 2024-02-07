The Best Romantic Comedies Of All Time, According To Rotten Tomatoes

Valentine's Day (February 14th) is right around the corner and it's always a great excuse to indulge in an unapologetic romantic comedy binge-fest!

If you're looking for the perfect rom-com to watch, Rotten Tomatoes has updated its list of the 200 Best Romantic Comedies of All Time. To determine which rom-coms made their list, they sorted qualifying titles by Tomatometer and put films that have been Certified Fresh first.

You'll be surprised to see a lot of films from the Golden Age of Hollywood at the top of this list with the top five spots going to films that were released between 1934 and 1940. However, one modern film, and by modern we mean from the 2010s, made it to the top 10. Hint: it stars comedian Kumail Nanjiani and came out in 2017!

To find out, scroll through the best 20 romantic comedies of all time (check out Rotten Tomatoes' full list here):

20 - The Artist (2011)

19 - City Lights (1931)

18 - Roman Holiday (1953)

17 - Spontaneous (2020)

16 - To All The Boys I've Loved Before (2018)

15 - The Worst Person In The World (2021)

14 - I'm Your Man (2021)

13 - Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

12 - The Half Of It (2020)