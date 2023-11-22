The Best Christmas Movies Ever, According To Rotten Tomatoes

Christmas movies are one of the best parts of the holiday season. There's nothing like cozying up with a hot cup of cocoa and your loved ones to watch a festive film while the lights from your decorations twinkle in the periphery. The vibes are immaculate, but of course, not everyone agrees on the best Christmas movies of all time.

Aside from modern classics like Home Alone, Elf, and How the Grinch Stole Christmas, everyone has their own opinion on which Christmas movies rank at the top of their lists. That's probably because when it comes to these films, it's half about the actual content and the film and half about the memories you have associated with them. People find that nostalgic warm and fuzzy feeling in all sorts of movies; take Die Hard and Black Christmas for example.

That's why Rotten Tomatoes, which compiles critics' reviews to rate films fresh or rotten, has released its list of the 100 best Christmas movies of all time. This year, one film, The Holdovers starring Paul Giamatti, made it surprisingly high on the list despite just being released on November 10th!

Here are the top 20 from the list. Enjoy and have the happiest of holidays!

20) Edward Scissorhands (1990)

19) A Christmas Story (1983)

18) Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale (2010)

17) Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020)

16) Tokyo Godfathers (2003)

15) Arthur Christmas (2011)

14) Little Women (1994)

13) The Apartment (1960)

12) The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (2022)

11) Die Hard (1988)

10) It's A Wonderful Life (1946)