Tiger Woods Announces Official Return To Play
By Jason Hall
February 7, 2024
Tiger Woods has officially committed to play in The Genesis Invitational next week, marking his return to play for 2024.
"Excited to be a playing host next week @thegenesisinv," Woods wrote on his social media accounts.
Woods' announcement comes one day after he appeared to tease a yet-to-be revealed tease on his social media accounts Tuesday (February 6) morning. Many speculated that the post dealt with his potential Genesis Invitational status given that it included a date falling on the week of the event and that he had previously acknowledged appearing at the event.
"The vision remains the same. 2.12.24," Woods wrote with a close-up photo of his face.
The post also came one month after Woods announced his surprising split with longtime endorser Nike Golf on January 8.
Excited to be a playing host next week @thegenesisinv pic.twitter.com/YvtJhe5DjB— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) February 7, 2024
“Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world,” Woods said at the time. “The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever. Phil Knight’s passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way. People will ask if there is another chapter. Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA!”
Woods, widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential golfers of all-time, signed multiple deals with Nike during his professional career, which included a 10-year, $200 million extension in 2013. The 15-time major champion has his own brand of apparel and footwear released by Nike, however, has been wearing FootJoy shoes since the 2021 accident.
Woods also signed a clubs with TaylorMade and ball deal with Bridgestone after Nike ceased its production of golf equipment in 2016.