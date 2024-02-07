Tiger Woods Announces Official Return To Play

Tiger Woods has officially committed to play in The Genesis Invitational next week, marking his return to play for 2024.

"Excited to be a playing host next week @thegenesisinv," Woods wrote on his social media accounts.

Woods' announcement comes one day after he appeared to tease a yet-to-be revealed tease on his social media accounts Tuesday (February 6) morning. Many speculated that the post dealt with his potential Genesis Invitational status given that it included a date falling on the week of the event and that he had previously acknowledged appearing at the event.

"The vision remains the same. 2.12.24," Woods wrote with a close-up photo of his face.

The post also came one month after Woods announced his surprising split with longtime endorser Nike Golf on January 8.