22-Year-Old Missing After Going On Hike During Historic California Storms

A 22-year-old woman is missing after she disappeared while hiking over the weekend. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said that Lisei Huang decided to go hiking near Mount Baldy on Sunday (February 4) afternoon as the area was being hit by historic storms that dumped flooding rain and heavy snow across the region.

She was reported missing by her family on Sunday night, and search crews began looking for her at around 2:30 a.m. on Monday. The search lasted throughout the day but had to be called off on Tuesday due to heavy snow and the risk of an avalanche.

According to the National Weather Service, Mount Baldy received around 20 inches of snow during the storms.

Officials said that the search for Huang would continue once the weather conditions improve.

KNBC reported that three other "experienced" hikers were rescued on Mount Baldy on Monday.

They decided to head out despite warnings from officials about the dangerous conditions throughout the San Gabriel Mountains.

"The weather has effectively buried the mountain in snow, and it is highly likely hikers will get into trouble," the sheriff's department said. "Resources are stretched to their limits, and hikers who get lost may have to wait long periods of time before help is available."