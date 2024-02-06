WATCH: California Drivers Cling To Tree As Car Is Swept Away By Floodwaters
By Logan DeLoye
February 6, 2024
San Bernardino County firefighters found three people clinging to a tree late Monday night (February 5) after their vehicle was swept away by floodwaters that continue to batter the southern half of the state. According to KTLA, the traumatic incident happened overnight along a road in the Cajon Pass.
When safety officials arrived on scene, the three individuals were hanging onto a tree for dear life as floodwaters rushed past them. At one point, they admitted to firefighters that they considered swimming across the flooded road, but ended up taking refuge along the side.
To put the power of the storm into perspective, the vehicle that belonged to the individuals was a truck with a trailer attached. The vehicle and trailer were swept away in floodwaters that also ravaged residents' property and damaged multiple homes.
Dramatic footage of the event shows firefighters and San Bernardino County swift water rescue team members standing knee deep in the water attempting to rescue the individuals as unrelenting "waves" crashed against their bodies.
KTLA assured that the three people were rescued safely and brought to higher ground. Firefighters urged those traveling in areas of heavy flooding to "never cross a flooded street" especially one with floodwaters high enough to consume cars.