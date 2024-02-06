WATCH: California Drivers Cling To Tree As Car Is Swept Away By Floodwaters

San Bernardino County firefighters found three people clinging to a tree late Monday night (February 5) after their vehicle was swept away by floodwaters that continue to batter the southern half of the state. According to KTLA, the traumatic incident happened overnight along a road in the Cajon Pass.

When safety officials arrived on scene, the three individuals were hanging onto a tree for dear life as floodwaters rushed past them. At one point, they admitted to firefighters that they considered swimming across the flooded road, but ended up taking refuge along the side.

To put the power of the storm into perspective, the vehicle that belonged to the individuals was a truck with a trailer attached. The vehicle and trailer were swept away in floodwaters that also ravaged residents' property and damaged multiple homes.