Jermaine Dupri Shares Promising Update About 'Freaknik' Documentary

Luke, 21 and JD will also appear in the documentary along with Too $hort, Killer Mike, Ceelo Green, Lil Jon, Jalen Rose, Kenny Burns and Legendary Jerry. The original Freaknik founders Sharon Toomer, Emma Horton, Monique Tolliver, Amadi Boon and Stacy Lloyd will appear in the documentary as well. The Hulu special will debut on March 12 and March 14.



Jermaine Dupri was right when he said he has a lot going on. In addition to the documentary, JD and his So So Def label just inked a new deal with Create Music Group. The veteran executive will serve as Creative Director for the label and will bring all of So So Def's original recordings, back catalog and publishing to Create Music Group. The deal will also allow JD to push fresh talent and release new music. His new song "This Lil Game We Play" with Ashanti, Nelly & Juicy J is set to drop this Friday.

