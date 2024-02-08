Jermaine Dupri Shares Promising Update About 'Freaknik' Documentary
By Tony M. Centeno
February 8, 2024
Jermaine Dupri has revealed the plans for the debut of Hulu's upcoming documentary about Freaknik.
On Wednesday night, February 7, JD took to Instagram and provided an update about the Freaknik documentary. He announced that the Hulu special will make its grand debut at SXSW in March. According to the description, "Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told" is "a celebratory exploration of the boisterous times of Freaknik, the iconic Atlanta street party that drew hundreds of thousands of people in the 80s and 90s, helping put Atlanta on the map culturally." Luther "Uncle Luke" Campbell, Jermaine Dupri and 21 Savage will serve as executive producers.
Luke, 21 and JD will also appear in the documentary along with Too $hort, Killer Mike, Ceelo Green, Lil Jon, Jalen Rose, Kenny Burns and Legendary Jerry. The original Freaknik founders Sharon Toomer, Emma Horton, Monique Tolliver, Amadi Boon and Stacy Lloyd will appear in the documentary as well. The Hulu special will debut on March 12 and March 14.
Jermaine Dupri was right when he said he has a lot going on. In addition to the documentary, JD and his So So Def label just inked a new deal with Create Music Group. The veteran executive will serve as Creative Director for the label and will bring all of So So Def's original recordings, back catalog and publishing to Create Music Group. The deal will also allow JD to push fresh talent and release new music. His new song "This Lil Game We Play" with Ashanti, Nelly & Juicy J is set to drop this Friday.