North Carolina Restaurant Serves 'The Most Perfect Pizza' In The State

Is there anything better than a fresh, cheesy slice of pizza fresh out of the oven, sprinkled with your favorite toppings and begging to be eaten? Fortunately for hungry pizza lovers in North Carolina, there are plenty of incredible restaurants to choose from to find your perfect slice — but where you can you find the absolute best?

Based on reviews, awards and accolades and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the spot in each state serving up "the most perfect pizza," from "takeout joints and hold-in-the-wall spots to restaurants, diners and cafés."

So where can you find the best pizza in all of North Carolina?

Inizio Pizza

This Charlotte-area pizzeria serves Neapolitan-style pizza made with ingredients imported from Italy and wood-fired for 90 seconds for a truly delicious bite. Inizio Pizza has several locations around Charlotte. Find your nearest one by visiting the restaurant's website.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"This Neapolitan-style pizza place has two restaurants in Charlotte, plus outposts in Huntersville and Fort Mill. Inizio serves traditional red sauce pizzas, including the Diavola with spicy salami, Calabrian peppers, tomato sauce, mozzarella, and pecorino, as well as a list of specials such as the Pistachio, with rosemary, sea salt, ricotta, mozzarella, garlic, and pistachio pesto. You can also order salads, cannoli, and ice cream."

Check out lovefood.com to see the full list of the best pizza in the country.