North Carolina Eatery Named The 'Most Famous Restaurant' In The State

Have you ever wondered what the most famous restaurant is in your state? Each state may have the popular choices that diners may enjoy, but what is the one spot that people visit just to say they have been there, the establishment that even celebrities seem to flock to.

According to a list compiled by Business Insider — basing its picks on culinary awards, appearances in movies and television, and celebrity sightings — the most famous restaurant in all of North Carolina is Skylight Inn BBQ, an iconic barbecue restaurant found in Ayden. Not only does this popular eatery serve delicious food, it has even been featured in the national spotlight as being one of the best barbecue restaurants in the country. Skylight Inn BBQ is located at 4618 Lee Street.

This is what Business Insider had to say about North Carolina's most famous restaurant:

"Skylight Inn in Ayden, North Carolina, specializes in southern barbecue. Food Network named the eatery one of its 'Top 5' barbecue in the US, and says the best menu items are the chopped pork sandwich and the 'Whole Hog Pork Plate.'"

To read up on more of the most famous restaurants in the country, check out the full list at businessinsider.com.