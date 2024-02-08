Ohio Restaurant Serves 'The Most Perfect Pizza' In The State

Is there anything better than a fresh, cheesy slice of pizza fresh out of the oven, sprinkled with your favorite toppings and begging to be eaten? Fortunately for hungry pizza lovers in Ohio, there are plenty of incredible restaurants to choose from to find your perfect slice — but where you can you find the absolute best?

Based on reviews, awards and accolades and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the spot in each state serving up "the most perfect pizza," from "takeout joints and hold-in-the-wall spots to restaurants, diners and cafés."

So where can you find the best pizza in all of Ohio?

Paulie Gee's

Located in Columbus, Paulie Gee's not only has delicious pizzas loaded up with toppings that would please any carnivore, they also have vegan options for plant-based pizza aficionados. Paulie Gee's is located at 1195 N. High Street.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"If you love spicy pizza, Paulie Gee's in Columbus is the spot for you. There's a wide menu featuring super-crispy pizza squares, whole pizzas, and vegan versions. Spice fans should try the Hellboy, with tomatoes, hot salami, mozzarella, Parmesan, and honey, or the Hot Pit Brisket, with mozzarella, beef brisket, pickled red onions, and barbecue sauce."

Check out lovefood.com to see the full list of the best pizza in the country.