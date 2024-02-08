Tennessee Restaurant Serves 'The Most Perfect Pizza' In The State

Is there anything better than a fresh, cheesy slice of pizza fresh out of the oven, sprinkled with your favorite toppings and begging to be eaten? Fortunately for hungry pizza lovers in Tennessee, there are plenty of incredible restaurants to choose from to find your perfect slice — but where you can you find the absolute best?

Based on reviews, awards and accolades and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the spot in each state serving up "the most perfect pizza," from "takeout joints and hold-in-the-wall spots to restaurants, diners and cafés."

So where can you find the best pizza in all of Tennessee?

Slim & Husky's

At Slim & Husky's Pizza Beeria, "Pizza Rules Everything Around Me," per its website. Billed as a fast casual, artisan pizza shop with a love for hip-hop, this popular eatery has plenty of pizza pie options to make anyone happy. Slim & Husky's has several locations around Tennessee. Find your nearest one by visiting the restaurant's website.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"A small Tennessee chain that also has locations in Georgia and California, Slim & Husky's made history in 2021 for being the first Black-owned business on Nashville's historic Broadway. Pizza names here are hip-hop inspired — and customers are big fans of the California Love, a crisp, rectangular pizza covered in spinach and basil pesto, cheese, artichokes, sliced tomatoes, red onions, and shrimp. An order isn't complete without a few of the restaurant's tasty caramel pecan cinnamon rolls."

