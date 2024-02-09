5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In US
By Jason Hall
February 9, 2024
A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck Hawaii Friday (February 9), according to the United States Geological Survey.
The natural disaster was located off the Pāhala and centered at a depth of 34.6 kilometers (about 21.5 miles). An estimated 76 residents said they felt the earthquake at the time of publication on Friday afternoon.
Hawaii was previously struck by a 5.1-magnitude earthquake in December. The natural disaster's epicenter was reported to be located at the Kilauea Volcano.
The initial earthquake and a 3.0-magnitude aftershock were reportedly unrelated to volcanic activity, the USGS's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory confirmed in a statement shared on its website.
"One magnitude-3 aftershock has occurred. Aftershocks will likely continue, some large enough to be felt locally. We see no detectable changes in activity at Kīlauea as a result of these earthquakes. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory continues to monitor for any changes," the agency wrote.
Notable quake, preliminary info: M 5.7 - 2 km SW of Pāhala, Hawaii https://t.co/1hH0U5H1r8— USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) February 9, 2024
The December Hawaiian earthquake occurred days after a pregnant woman was killed, four others were injured and nine are reported missing in relation to a 7.6-magnitude earthquake that struck Mindanao, the second-largest island of the Philippines, on December 2, BBC.com reported. A total of 529 families were affected by the natural disaster, Philippines defense secretary Gilbert Teodoro revealed in an update.
The earthquakes led to tsunami warnings in the area that were later lifted. The initial tremor was reported to be at 7.6-magnitude and resulted in four major aftershocks estimated at 6.0-magnitude, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.