5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In US

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck Hawaii Friday (February 9), according to the United States Geological Survey.

The natural disaster was located off the Pāhala and centered at a depth of 34.6 kilometers (about 21.5 miles). An estimated 76 residents said they felt the earthquake at the time of publication on Friday afternoon.

Hawaii was previously struck by a 5.1-magnitude earthquake in December. The natural disaster's epicenter was reported to be located at the Kilauea Volcano.

The initial earthquake and a 3.0-magnitude aftershock were reportedly unrelated to volcanic activity, the USGS's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory confirmed in a statement shared on its website.

"One magnitude-3 aftershock has occurred. Aftershocks will likely continue, some large enough to be felt locally. We see no detectable changes in activity at Kīlauea as a result of these earthquakes. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory continues to monitor for any changes," the agency wrote.