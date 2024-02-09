GloRilla Revisits Her Past & Flexes On Her Critics On New Song 'Yeah Glo!'

Along with the song, Glo also delivered the official music. In it, you can see the Memphis native riding around her neighborhood in a flashy Maybach as she passes out stacks of cash to the kids and reminisces about her old life. The Grammy-nominated artist talks to her younger self at different points in her life, and shows them how far she's come.



One scene in particular shows her working the drive-thru at a fast food joint, which reminded some fans of a memorable video featuring adult entertainer Jayla Foxx. A clip of the scene in question went viral on social media when Glo dropped a preview of her visuals earlier this week.



"Yeah Glo!" follows a year full of hits from the 24-year-old artist including "Lick Or Sum" and "On Wat You On" featuring Moneybagg Yo. She also appeared on "Pop It" produced by Mike WiLL Made-It from CMG's second compilation project Gangsta Art 2 as well as FendiDa Rappa's latest single "In The Trunk." She also joined Yo Gotti and her labelmates on the "Gangsta Art Arena Tour."



Watch the video for GloRilla's new song below, and keep an eye out for more new music from her coming soon.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

