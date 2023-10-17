The tour comes in support of the label's recent release Gangsta Art 2. It's the second compilation album by CMG's roster following the first project, which dropped last year. Gangsta Art 2 includes several popular singles including "Big Dawg" by Moneybagg Yo and Sexyy Red plus GloRilla's "Cha Cha" featuring Fivio Foreign. Big Glo and Fivio recently performed their collaboration for the first time live at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023.



Fans can also expect to see other fresh songs performed for the first time live. The label recently released the deluxe version of the album called Gangsta Art 2: Reloaded, which features more new songs by Gotti like “Log Off” and “Justify (Freestyle)."



Pre-sale tickets for the "Gangsta Art Tour" are one sale now and will then be available for purchase for the general public on Wednesday, October 18 at 10 a.m. EST at Ticketmaster.com. Check out the full list of tour dates below.



CMG's "Gangsta Art Tour" Dates

11/22 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

11/26 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm

12/1 – Washington DC – Capital One

12/3 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Arena