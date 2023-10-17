Yo Gotti, GloRilla & CMG Family Announce 'Gangsta Art' Arena Tour
By Tony M. Centeno
October 17, 2023
Yo Gotti and CMG The Label are hitting the road for their first collective arena tour run.
On Monday, October 16, the CMG boss announced the plans for his label's upcoming "Gangsta Art Tour" produced by AG Tour and Mammoth. The string of shows will feature all of the label's most prominent artists including Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, GloRilla, EST Gee, Mozzy, Blac Youngsta, Big Boogie and Lil Poppa. Their rare arena tour begins on November 22 in Fort Worth, Texas at the Dickies Arena and will make other stops in Atlanta, Washington D.C. and Charlotte.
The tour comes in support of the label's recent release Gangsta Art 2. It's the second compilation album by CMG's roster following the first project, which dropped last year. Gangsta Art 2 includes several popular singles including "Big Dawg" by Moneybagg Yo and Sexyy Red plus GloRilla's "Cha Cha" featuring Fivio Foreign. Big Glo and Fivio recently performed their collaboration for the first time live at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023.
Fans can also expect to see other fresh songs performed for the first time live. The label recently released the deluxe version of the album called Gangsta Art 2: Reloaded, which features more new songs by Gotti like “Log Off” and “Justify (Freestyle)."
Pre-sale tickets for the "Gangsta Art Tour" are one sale now and will then be available for purchase for the general public on Wednesday, October 18 at 10 a.m. EST at Ticketmaster.com. Check out the full list of tour dates below.
CMG's "Gangsta Art Tour" Dates
11/22 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
11/26 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm
12/1 – Washington DC – Capital One
12/3 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Arena