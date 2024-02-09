Kelce Brothers' Call On Swifties For iHeart Podcast Of The Year Voting

By Jason Hall

February 9, 2024

AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens
Photo: Getty Images

The Kelce brothers, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, the boyfriend of pop superstar Taylor Swift, are calling on the Swifties to crash the vote after their 'New Heights' podcast was nominated for Podcast of the Year for the 2024 iHeart Podcast Awards this week. Fans can open the free iHeart app and search "podcast awards" to view all of the nominees and access more information about the show.

The Kelces addressed the nomination during their in-person episode recovered in Las Vegas and released on Thursday (February 8), days before the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

“Swifties, we're talking to you right now. Let's rig this vote, please. This is not for me. This is for Travis. Please go and vote, please go and vote for the 'New Heights Show' as the podcast of the year,” Jason said before listing off the other nominees, which included Crime JunkieThe DailyMy Favorite MurderNew HeightsNormal GossipOn Purpose with Jay ShettyThe RetrievalsScamandaSmartLess, and Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus. “We’re in good company if we’re even close to being nominated with those podcasts."

Jason's plea came minutes after he claimed that the Swifties had crashed the vote in their NFL team name bracket to pick the Chiefs -- who were eventually eliminated after he campaigned in favor of the Buffalo Bills against them -- due to what he jokingly called their "unrealistic infatuation" with Travis and the team amid his brother's relationship with Swift.

Fans can vote on the 2024 iHeart Podcast Awards via iHeartPodcastAwards.com through February 18 and winners will be announced during the ceremony held at the SXSW Conference and Festivals in Austin on March 11.

