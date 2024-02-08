Travis Kelce Echoes Mom's Comments On Pricey Super Bowl Spending
By Jason Hall
February 8, 2024
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce echoed his mother's comments about the high prices of Super Bowl week during the latest episode of his 'New Heights' podcast alongside his brother and co-host, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, released on Thursday (February 8).
“I’m not really doing much different other than just counting how much money I’m spending on this damn Super Bowl for family and friends to come," Travis told his brother while promoting Experian and its business services. "Just making sure I’m on top of those finances and losing all this money."
Kelce's comments came one day after his mother, Donna, revealed she was unlikely to be sitting in a luxury suite during the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII matchup against the San Francisco 49ers due to high prices.
“Well, you can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multi-million dollars, so I have a feeling I’m not in a box,” Donna said during an appearance on 'the TODAY Show' Wednesday (February 7). “I have a feeling I am in the stands … As far as I know, I’m in the stands with everyone else because it is a pricey Super Bowl.”
Ahead of the #SuperBowl, football’s favorite mom Donna Kelce speaks exclusively on TODAY about what conversations she has with her sons on game day, her Facebook photo with Taylor Swift, her partnership with Ziploc, and more! pic.twitter.com/wR9v7F8vTp— TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 7, 2024
Suites for Super Bowl LVIII are being sold in a range of $800,000 to $2,000,000, according to TickPick.com.
Donna has attended many of Travis' games in luxury suites alongside his pop superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift and others throughout the 2023 NFL season and playoffs. The Kelce matriarch's comments come days after Lisa McCaffrey, the mother of 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey joked that the high prices for a Super Bowl suite were even out of the range of her All-Pro son and his supermodel fiancée Olivia Culpo.
“We looked into a suite and none of us can afford it,” Lisa said during the latest episode of her 'Your Mom' podcast alongside co-host Ashley Adamson. “Not even Christian, money bags over there — nor money bags Olivia. So we're not in a suit, I'll tell you that right now."