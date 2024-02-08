Travis Kelce Echoes Mom's Comments On Pricey Super Bowl Spending

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce echoed his mother's comments about the high prices of Super Bowl week during the latest episode of his 'New Heights' podcast alongside his brother and co-host, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, released on Thursday (February 8).

“I’m not really doing much different other than just counting how much money I’m spending on this damn Super Bowl for family and friends to come," Travis told his brother while promoting Experian and its business services. "Just making sure I’m on top of those finances and losing all this money."

Kelce's comments came one day after his mother, Donna, revealed she was unlikely to be sitting in a luxury suite during the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII matchup against the San Francisco 49ers due to high prices.

“Well, you can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multi-million dollars, so I have a feeling I’m not in a box,” Donna said during an appearance on 'the TODAY Show' Wednesday (February 7). “I have a feeling I am in the stands … As far as I know, I’m in the stands with everyone else because it is a pricey Super Bowl.”