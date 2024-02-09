Kentucky City Has The Best Food Scene In The Entire State

Some cities are foodie paradises with an abundance of must-try restaurants, innovative pop-ups and unique street vendors. Every corner unveils a new culinary adventure, making these areas a haven for those who seek the artistry and pleasure of exceptional dining experiences.

Love Food has determined the best bites in every U.S. state that all food enthusiasts need to add to their bucket list:

"While most states are full of great food hubs, there is always one metropolis that stands out for its ability to put simply incredible food on plates, from beloved regional pizzas to fine dining tasting menus to mouth-watering food truck eats. The cities are the best of the best, so here’s where to go in each state and what to eat there."

The top foodie city in Kentucky is Louisville:

"Bourbon and fried chicken are without a doubt two of the best things to sample in Louisville, so you might want to start eating your way through the city at Shirley Mae's Cafe. Since the city claims to be the home of pulled pork, sample Feast BBQ for sandwiches and more. For classic Southern brunch, try The Silver Dollar or enjoy boozy milkshakes and bourbon cocktails at Whiskey Dry."