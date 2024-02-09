"It's really like female rap from then to now," Latto recently told Gillie Da King and Wallo. "I feel like we the topic of the conversation. We the whole movement right now. So it's really like a homage to female rap from then to now even them b***hes I'm beefing with. You know what I'm saying? We all doing our thing."



Fans have been buzzing about the record since she previewed the song at the top of January. It's the latest song that's been looped into an alleged back-and-forth on wax between Latto and Ice Spice that started last year. Neither artist have named names in their suspicious bars yet, but fans think they dropped sneak disses at each other on tracks like Ice Spice's "Butterfly Ku" and Latto's verse on Offset's "Fine As Can Be."



Ice Spice might not be the only victim on "Sunday Service." Fans also believe Latto has smoke for her other foe Nicki Minaj, who famously attacked the 25-year-old artist during a Twitter rant in 2022.



"These b***hes corny, soon as monkey see, then you know monkey do," Latto spits. "Do you rap or do you tweet? 'Cause I can't tell, get in the booth, b***h."



Listen to "Sunday Service" below and watch out the official music video dropping today.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE