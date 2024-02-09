Monica Will Join Nicki Minaj On Her 'Pink Friday 2 Tour'
By Tony M. Centeno
February 9, 2024
Revered singer Monica will join forces with Nicki Minaj as a special guest on the rapper's highly-anticipated tour.
On Thursday, February 8, the Atlanta native appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show and announced that she will be one of the opening acts for Minaj's "Pink Friday 2 World Tour." Monica will perform a slew of hits from her iconic catalog beginning on day one when the tour opens in March.
"I'm really grateful for Nicki because she's one of those people that has always said Monica meant everything to my childhood, and some people they act like they forget," Monica said.
"So it's pretty cool not to be forgotten and to be called for things like such," she added. "So we gonna show up and show out."
Monica and Nicki previously knocked out their first official collaboration "Love Me Enough" with Keyshia Cole. The song appears on the "Gag City" deluxe version of Pink Friday 2. It's been awhile since Monica has been on tour. Her last solo tour around the country was in 2015 for her "Code Red Experience" for her Code Red album. Soon after the announcement, Minaj took to Instagram to confirm the news and express her excitement.
"I’ve said many times, this woman has been one of my biggest inspirations since I was in Junior H.S.," Minaj wrote in her Instagram caption. "The iconic, trendsetting, Miss Thang herself- hits on hits on hits ✨QUEEN @monicadenise will be one of the incredible artists accompanying me on the US dates of the #PinkFriday2 #GagCity Tour 🎀"
The "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" begins on March 1 in Oakland, Calif.