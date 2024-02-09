Monica Will Join Nicki Minaj On Her 'Pink Friday 2 Tour'

"So it's pretty cool not to be forgotten and to be called for things like such," she added. "So we gonna show up and show out."



Monica and Nicki previously knocked out their first official collaboration "Love Me Enough" with Keyshia Cole. The song appears on the "Gag City" deluxe version of Pink Friday 2. It's been awhile since Monica has been on tour. Her last solo tour around the country was in 2015 for her "Code Red Experience" for her Code Red album. Soon after the announcement, Minaj took to Instagram to confirm the news and express her excitement.



"I’ve said many times, this woman has been one of my biggest inspirations since I was in Junior H.S.," Minaj wrote in her Instagram caption. "The iconic, trendsetting, Miss Thang herself- hits on hits on hits ✨QUEEN @monicadenise will be one of the incredible artists accompanying me on the US dates of the #PinkFriday2 #GagCity Tour 🎀"



The "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" begins on March 1 in Oakland, Calif.

