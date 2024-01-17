Nicki Minaj Adds More Dates To Her 'Pink Friday 2 World Tour'
By Tony M. Centeno
January 17, 2024
Nicki Minaj's world tour just got even bigger.
On Tuesday, January 16, the "Barbie Dangerous" rapper posted an updated schedule for her upcoming "Pink Friday 2 World Tour." The list includes 13 additional dates for her international string of shows with more dates on the way. So far, she's added a second night in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago as well as fresh dates in Brooklyn, N.Y. and Nashville, Tenn. Several of her previously announced dates are already sold out. However, tickets for the new dates will be available on Friday.
"BARBZ LOOK!!!!!!!" Minaj wrote in her Instagram post. "13 NEW shows added to the PF2 TOUR !! Plus MORE on the way 😉"
Nicki Minaj will be hitting up cities all around the world once the tour commences in March. Despite adding second nights in some cities, Minaj's only stop in Los Angeles will be at her headlining set at Rolling Loud California. To commemorate the occasion, the largest Hip-Hop festival in existence has dubbed its opening day on March 15 as "Pink Friday" and will offer single day tickets to the festival. Barbz who attend the festival will be able to cop limited edition merch inspired by the Queen rapper and experience other exclusive on-site activations.
Rolling Loud will serve as Minaj's first festival performance of 2024. She'll continue her festival run at Dreamville Festival in April. Single day tickets for her Rolling Loud set and newly added dates begin this Friday, January 20.
Check out the full schedule below.
"Pink Friday 2 World Tour" Dates:
Mar 1 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Mar 3 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Mar 8 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Mar 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Mar 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Mar 15 – Inglewood, CA – Rolling Loud California
Mar 18 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Mar 20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Mar 21 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena – JUST ADDED
Mar 22 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Mar 24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena – JUST ADDED
Mar 26 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Mar 28 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Mar 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Mar 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Apr 1 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Apr 2 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Apr 4 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Apr 5 – Hartford, CT – XL Center
Apr 7 – Raleigh, NC – Dreamville Festival
Apr 8 – Boston, MA – TD Garden – JUST ADDED
Apr 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Apr 12 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Apr 13 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Apr 17 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Apr 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Apr 20 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Apr 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Apr 25 – Chicago, IL – United Center – JUST ADDED
Apr 27 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
Apr 30 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena – JUST ADDED
May 1 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center – JUST ADDED
May 9 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
May 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
May 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
May 13 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
May 23 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome – JUST ADDED
May 25 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live
May 26 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena
May 28 – London, UK – The O2
May 29 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro – JUST ADDED
May 30 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live – JUST ADDED
Jun 1 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Jun 2 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Jun 4 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena – JUST ADDED
Jun 5 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Jun 7 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena
Jun 9 – Paris, France – Accor Arena – JUST ADDED
Jun 11 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena – JUST ADDED
Jun 12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Tele2 Arena – JUST ADDED