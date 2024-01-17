Nicki Minaj Adds More Dates To Her 'Pink Friday 2 World Tour'

By Tony M. Centeno

January 17, 2024

Nicki Minaj
Photo: Getty Images

Nicki Minaj's world tour just got even bigger.

On Tuesday, January 16, the "Barbie Dangerous" rapper posted an updated schedule for her upcoming "Pink Friday 2 World Tour." The list includes 13 additional dates for her international string of shows with more dates on the way. So far, she's added a second night in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago as well as fresh dates in Brooklyn, N.Y. and Nashville, Tenn. Several of her previously announced dates are already sold out. However, tickets for the new dates will be available on Friday.

"BARBZ LOOK!!!!!!!" Minaj wrote in her Instagram post. "13 NEW shows added to the PF2 TOUR !! Plus MORE on the way 😉"

Nicki Minaj will be hitting up cities all around the world once the tour commences in March. Despite adding second nights in some cities, Minaj's only stop in Los Angeles will be at her headlining set at Rolling Loud California. To commemorate the occasion, the largest Hip-Hop festival in existence has dubbed its opening day on March 15 as "Pink Friday" and will offer single day tickets to the festival. Barbz who attend the festival will be able to cop limited edition merch inspired by the Queen rapper and experience other exclusive on-site activations.

Rolling Loud will serve as Minaj's first festival performance of 2024. She'll continue her festival run at Dreamville Festival in April. Single day tickets for her Rolling Loud set and newly added dates begin this Friday, January 20.

Check out the full schedule below.

"Pink Friday 2 World Tour" Dates:

Mar 1 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Mar 3 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Mar 8 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Mar 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Mar 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Mar 15 – Inglewood, CA – Rolling Loud California

Mar 18 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Mar 20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Mar 21 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena – JUST ADDED

Mar 22 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Mar 24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena – JUST ADDED

Mar 26 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Mar 28 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Mar 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Mar 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Apr 1 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Apr 2 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Apr 4 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Apr 5 – Hartford, CT – XL Center

Apr 7 – Raleigh, NC – Dreamville Festival

Apr 8 – Boston, MA – TD Garden – JUST ADDED

Apr 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Apr 12 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Apr 13 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Apr 17 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Apr 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Apr 20 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Apr 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Apr 25 – Chicago, IL – United Center – JUST ADDED

Apr 27 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Apr 30 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena – JUST ADDED

May 1 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center – JUST ADDED

May 9 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

May 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

May 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

May 13 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

May 23 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome – JUST ADDED

May 25 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live

May 26 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena

May 28 – London, UK – The O2

May 29 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro – JUST ADDED

May 30 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live – JUST ADDED

Jun 1 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Jun 2 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Jun 4 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena – JUST ADDED

Jun 5 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Jun 7 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena

Jun 9 – Paris, France – Accor Arena – JUST ADDED

Jun 11 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena – JUST ADDED

Jun 12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Tele2 Arena – JUST ADDED

