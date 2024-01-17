Nicki Minaj Adds More Dates To Her 'Pink Friday 2 World Tour'

Nicki Minaj will be hitting up cities all around the world once the tour commences in March. Despite adding second nights in some cities, Minaj's only stop in Los Angeles will be at her headlining set at Rolling Loud California. To commemorate the occasion, the largest Hip-Hop festival in existence has dubbed its opening day on March 15 as "Pink Friday" and will offer single day tickets to the festival. Barbz who attend the festival will be able to cop limited edition merch inspired by the Queen rapper and experience other exclusive on-site activations.



Rolling Loud will serve as Minaj's first festival performance of 2024. She'll continue her festival run at Dreamville Festival in April. Single day tickets for her Rolling Loud set and newly added dates begin this Friday, January 20.



Check out the full schedule below.

