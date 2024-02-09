North Carolina City Named The Worst Place To Drive In The State

Driving can often be a relaxing activity, cruising along listening to your favorite music or podcasts or simply sight-seeing with friends. However, some areas offer a smoother, more peaceful drive than others.

According to a report from 24/7 Wall St. that listed the "worst" city to drive in every state, the worst place to drive in all of North Carolina is Rocky Mount. In 2021, there were 34 fatal crashes in the city, of the 1,535 total in the state, and the area had a fatal crash rate of 23.6 per 100,000 people, compared to the state's 14.3 per 100,000. Additionally, there were 213 total vehicle thefts reported in 2022 and the average commute time was 24.7 minutes.

This is how 24/7 Wall St. determined its list:

"Using metro area level data from a range of sources, 24/7 Wall St. identified the worst city for drivers in every state. Within each state, metro areas were ranked on an index of three measures: deadly car accidents per 100,000 in 2021, calculated using data from the NHTSA and the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey; reported car thefts per 100,000 people in 2022, as reported by the NICB; and average commute time in 2022 from the ACS."

Check out the full list at 247wallst.com to see more of the worst cities to drive in. You can also see our previous coverage of the "loneliest" road in North Carolina.