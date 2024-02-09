Tennessee Restaurant Named The Best 'Soup Spot' In The State

Soup is one of those meals that can truly bring comfort to a variety of occasions. Is the bite of winter chilling you to the bone? Enjoy a delicious bowl of soup to warm you up. Feeling under the weather? Some soup should help soothe your ills. Want something hearty and comforting? Yes, that's right — soup! Whether you want to warm up on a cool day or simply enjoy a delicious and compact meal, nothing quite compares to digging into a bowl of your favorite soup.

Yelp went on a search for the restaurants around the country serving up the most delicious, comforting bowls of soup you can find, compiling a list of the "top soup spots" in each state and suggestions on which soup foodies should order.

According to the site, the best place to find soup in all of Tennessee is at Flight Restaurant and Wine Bar in Memphis, with the Lobster Bisque being named the best of the best. This eatery has a 4.6 star rating on Yelp and nearly 1,500 reviews and has rave reviews, including one Yelper who said, "This is one of our favorite places to eat in Memphis."

Flight Restaurant and Wine Bar is located at 39 S. Main Street.

