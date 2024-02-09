The Black Keys Unveil 'Sultry' New Single Just In Time For Valentine's Day

Amid preparing for the release of their upcoming album, The Black Keys took the stage at iHeartRadio's ALTer Ego on January 14th where they performed “Beautiful People (Stay High),” (the first single release to be featured in the album) live for the first time ever! Speaking of their 12th studio album, Ohio Players, Akron natives Patrick Carney and Dan Auerbach revealed that they've never worked harder on a project before. Carney mentioned that he and Auerbach really wanted the upcoming record to be fun, cool, and approachable.

“What we wanted to accomplish with this record was make something that was fun. And something that most bands 20 years into their career don’t make, which is an approachable, fun record that is also cool.”

Ohio Players is set to be released on April 5th! Interested individuals can pre-order the album now via The Black Keys website. Fans can catch the "Lonely Boy" standouts at their next live performance at Love Rocks NYC on March 7th.