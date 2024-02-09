The Black Keys Unveil 'Sultry' New Single Just In Time For Valentine's Day
By Logan DeLoye
February 9, 2024
The Black Keys just shared a smooth, sultry new single leading up to the release of their highly-anticipated album, Ohio Players. According to Consequence of Sound, "I Forgot to be Your Lover" is actually a cover of a love song, written by William Bell and Booker T. Jones, and originally released by Bell in 1968.
The Black Keys put their own bluesy spin on the classic, showcasing their "knack for mid-tempo" and ability to produce soulful sound. This release stands out as the second single shared off the duo's forthcoming album, slated for release this Spring. The band took to social media to reveal details about their rendition of "I Forgot to be Your Lover," stating that they purposely released it "just in time for Valentine's."
I FORGOT TO BE YOUR LOVER - our rendition of the William Bell classic comes out this Friday (just in time for Valentines 💌 ).— The Black Keys (@theblackkeys) February 7, 2024
From our forthcoming album “Ohio Players” out April 5th. Pre-order available now https://t.co/3PusI63l8J pic.twitter.com/SyEmCTGQjf
Amid preparing for the release of their upcoming album, The Black Keys took the stage at iHeartRadio's ALTer Ego on January 14th where they performed “Beautiful People (Stay High),” (the first single release to be featured in the album) live for the first time ever! Speaking of their 12th studio album, Ohio Players, Akron natives Patrick Carney and Dan Auerbach revealed that they've never worked harder on a project before. Carney mentioned that he and Auerbach really wanted the upcoming record to be fun, cool, and approachable.
“What we wanted to accomplish with this record was make something that was fun. And something that most bands 20 years into their career don’t make, which is an approachable, fun record that is also cool.”
Ohio Players is set to be released on April 5th! Interested individuals can pre-order the album now via The Black Keys website. Fans can catch the "Lonely Boy" standouts at their next live performance at Love Rocks NYC on March 7th.