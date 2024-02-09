Wisconsin Restaurant Named The Best 'Soup Spot' In The State

Soup is one of those meals that can truly bring comfort to a variety of occasions. Is the bite of winter chilling you to the bone? Enjoy a delicious bowl of soup to warm you up. Feeling under the weather? Some soup should help soothe your ills. Want something hearty and comforting? Yes, that's right — soup! Whether you want to warm up on a cool day or simply enjoy a delicious and compact meal, nothing quite compares to digging into a bowl of your favorite soup.

Yelp went on a search for the restaurants around the country serving up the most delicious, comforting bowls of soup you can find, compiling a list of the "top soup spots" in each state and suggestions on which soup foodies should order.

According to the site, the best place to find soup in all of Wisconsin is at Swingin' Door Exchange in Milwaukee, with the Chicken Cordon Bleu soup being named the best of the best. This eatery has a 4.5 star rating on Yelp and over 1,000 reviews and has rave reviews, including one Yelper who said, "Food is delicious just what you need to fill yourself up in the afternoon."

Swingin' Door Exchange is located at 219 E. Michigan Street.

Check out the full list at Yelp to see more of the best soup spots around the country.