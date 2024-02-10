King Charles III Releases First Public Statement About Cancer Diagnosis
By Sherah Janay Ndjongo
February 11, 2024
On Saturday, King Charles III, aged 75, finally broke his silence after being diagnosed with cancer.
The monarch expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support and well-wishes received, emphasizing the comfort and encouragement such sentiments bring. In a detailed statement released by Buckingham Palace, King Charles III highlighted the positive impact of sharing his diagnosis, shedding light on organizations supporting cancer patients globally:
“It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world.”
The King's cancer diagnosis surfaced a week after undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate. He has commenced regular treatments and, while postponing public-facing duties, remains committed to fulfilling state business and official responsibilities.
Prince Harry, following the revelation, made a brief visit to the UK to be with his father.
Prince William also extended thanks for the support, addressing his family's appreciation during a gala for London’s Air Ambulance Charity.
While the specific cancer type remains undisclosed, reports suggest a favorable prognosis and early detection.
Despite the medical focus, the King displayed good spirits during a public appearance with Queen Camilla.
The unfolding developments continue to captivate the British public's attention as well as universal concern.