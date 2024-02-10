On Saturday, King Charles III, aged 75, finally broke his silence after being diagnosed with cancer.

The monarch expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support and well-wishes received, emphasizing the comfort and encouragement such sentiments bring. In a detailed statement released by Buckingham Palace, King Charles III highlighted the positive impact of sharing his diagnosis, shedding light on organizations supporting cancer patients globally:

“It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world.”

The King's cancer diagnosis surfaced a week after undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate. He has commenced regular treatments and, while postponing public-facing duties, remains committed to fulfilling state business and official responsibilities.

Prince Harry, following the revelation, made a brief visit to the UK to be with his father.

Prince William also extended thanks for the support, addressing his family's appreciation during a gala for London’s Air Ambulance Charity.

While the specific cancer type remains undisclosed, reports suggest a favorable prognosis and early detection.

Despite the medical focus, the King displayed good spirits during a public appearance with Queen Camilla.

The unfolding developments continue to captivate the British public's attention as well as universal concern.