Prince Harry Returns To UK To Visit King Charles After Cancer Diagnosis

Prince Harry has returned to the UK to visit his father King Charles III after the monarch revealed he's been diagnosed with cancer. According to Page Six, the Duke of Sussex was spotted arriving at a private terminal at Los Angeles International Airport with his security team on Monday, February 5th. The outlet was told that Prince Harry later landed at Heathrow Airport in London today (Tuesday, February 6th), for a "quick visit" to Clarence House to be by his father's side.

Prince Harry made the trip without his wife, Meghan Markle, and the couple's team confirmed to Page Six that she would remain at their home in Montecito, California with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. A royal source also told People that there are "no plans" or Prince Harry to reunite with his brother Prince William during the visit.

On Monday afternoon, Buckingham Palace released a statement announcing the King's cancer diagnosis. "During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," the statement read. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

The statement continued, "His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual." They also reassured the public that King Charles "remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."