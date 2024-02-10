Luke Combs Praises Tracy Chapman In A Sincere Public Message

Following their joint performance at the 66th Grammy Awards, Luke Combs expressed gratitude to Tracy Chapman in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Reflecting on the awards ceremony, the country star shared two photos capturing the essence of the night. The first showcased the duo during the performance, while the second depicted a warm embrace on stage after their rendition of “Fast Car.”

Combs conveyed sincere thanks to Chapman, recognizing her profound influence on his musical journey and that of countless others. Describing the Grammy week as surreal, he considered their collaboration a defining moment in his career. Combs acknowledged Chapman for allowing him to be a part of her moment, emphasizing her significance in the musical world.

Expressing appreciation for his team's efforts in making the collaboration happen, Combs also thanked his wife, Nicole, for steadfast support.

The Grammy performance featured a touching rendition of Chapman’s 1989 hit song, with Combs reminiscing about it being his favorite long before understanding the concept of favorites.

While the performance stood out, it was revealed that securing the "Fast Car" duet at the Grammy Awards was a lengthy process. Producers first proposed the idea in May 2023, and after obtaining Chapman's approval in January, the performance came to fruition, offering fans a full-circle moment.

Combs, known for his chart-topping cover of "Fast Car," earned a nomination for Best Country Solo Performance at the ceremony.