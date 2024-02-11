49ers Dre Greenlaw's Status Determined After Freak Super Bowl Injury

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw has been ruled out for the remainder of Super Bowl LVIII after suffering an Achilles injury while running back onto the field.

"#49ers LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles) is now officially out for the game," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero wrote on his X account.

Greenlaw was carted off the field during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII. The linebacker attempted to run back onto the field after the Niners' punt with 9:26 remaining before he appeared to fall while taking a step forward.

Greenlaw was seen in tears as he was carted off the field during the CBS live broadcast. The 26-year-old recorded three tackles prior to being ruled out of the game and replaced by Oren Burks.