49ers Dre Greenlaw's Status Determined After Freak Super Bowl Injury
By Jason Hall
February 12, 2024
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw has been ruled out for the remainder of Super Bowl LVIII after suffering an Achilles injury while running back onto the field.
"#49ers LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles) is now officially out for the game," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero wrote on his X account.
Greenlaw was carted off the field during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII. The linebacker attempted to run back onto the field after the Niners' punt with 9:26 remaining before he appeared to fall while taking a step forward.
Greenlaw was seen in tears as he was carted off the field during the CBS live broadcast. The 26-year-old recorded three tackles prior to being ruled out of the game and replaced by Oren Burks.
#49ers LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles) is now officially out for the game.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 12, 2024
49ers LB Dre Greenlaw now has been ruled out after suffering an Achilles injury here: pic.twitter.com/YNGx3DTXSe— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 12, 2024
"He's had an outstanding year, that's a huge loss," CBS analyst Tony Romo said when Greenlaw was initially taken to the injury tent.
Greenlaw had previously missed the Niners' Week 18 regular season game against the Los Angeles Rams due to Achilles tendonitis and was reported to still be dealing with the injury prior to the team's NFC Divisional Round win against the Green Bay Packers on January 20.
Greenlaw recorded 120 tackles, 1.5 sacks and four pass deflections during the regular season and 15 tackles, and two pass deflections during two playoff games.