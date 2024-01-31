Tom Brady Addresses 49ers' Reported Preseason Interest In Signing Him

Brady also praised Purdy who, like himself, was a late-round pick thrust into the starting role after crucial injuries early in his career.

"I think Brock's done a great job with the opportunity," Brady said. "He got it, and he's taken advantage of it. He was a late-round pick. I know he's got a chip on his shoulder, and he wants to go out there and prove every day that he's the right fit for that team."

"Again, it's a great organization they're running. I really respect Kyle, but Brock's done a hell of a job."

Brady announced he's "retiring for good" after 23 NFL seasons in a video shared on his official social media accounts on February 1, 2023. The 45-year-old had previously announced his retirement last offseason before announcing his decision to return several weeks later.

Brady is set to become FOX Sports' lead NFL analyst as part of a deal that was agreed to take place following the conclusion of his playing career, but has publicly stated that he won't start until 2024, taking the next year to spend time with his family and prepare for the job. The San Mateo native is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards and touchdowns, as well as quarterback wins, among numerous other records.

Purdy was selected by the Niners at No. 262 overall, the very last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, before taking over as the team's starter amid multiple injuries late in his rookie season. The former Iowa State standout made an $870,000 salary during his second season, which is hardly meager, but a far cry from other NFL starting quarterbacks.

Purdy threw for 4,280 yards, 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on 308 of 44 passing during his first full season as the Niners' quarterback in 2023. The 24-year-old has a 17-7 regular season record since taking over as the team's starter in 2022, which includes leading San Francisco to an upcoming appearance in Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs, which will be a rematch of Super Bowl LIV, which was played four years prior.