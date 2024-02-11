Once the announcement broke the Internet, Beyoncé shared the cover art for two brand new singles from the album, "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages." Her first song is featured in her latest teaser and is definitely a country-inspired jam for hoedowns everywhere. The second single is a slower, guitar-filled power ballad. They are the first solo offerings since she delivered "My House" with The-Dream last year following her Renaissance: Act I album in 2022. The pop/EDM-themed album earned Beyoncé her first-ever Grammy wins in the Dance/Electronic category.



Act II drops March 29. Listen to her new country jams below.