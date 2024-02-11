Beyonce Announces Release Date For New Country-Themed Album 'Act II'
By Tony M. Centeno
February 12, 2024
Beyoncé stunned fans with an update about her long-awaited follow-up to her Renaissance album
Following Usher's Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday night, February 11, the "Break My Soul" singer teamed up with Verizon to destroy the Internet. After she tried everything from performing in space to Beyonc-AI, the commercial ends with Bey shouting "Ok they ready. Drop the new music!" Immediately afterward, Beyoncé posted a Western-themed teaser for her next album Act II, which appears to her foray into country music. Towards the end of the teaser, Bey confirms the release date for the album.
Once the announcement broke the Internet, Beyoncé shared the cover art for two brand new singles from the album, "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages." Her first song is featured in her latest teaser and is definitely a country-inspired jam for hoedowns everywhere. The second single is a slower, guitar-filled power ballad. They are the first solo offerings since she delivered "My House" with The-Dream last year following her Renaissance: Act I album in 2022. The pop/EDM-themed album earned Beyoncé her first-ever Grammy wins in the Dance/Electronic category.
Act II drops March 29. Listen to her new country jams below.